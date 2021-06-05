WWE has released the following video on their Youtube channel naming off 50 of the most iconic tag team maneuvers in Sports Entertainment history. The caption reads, “From the 3-D to the Midnight Hour, experience 50 of the greatest double team maneuvers ever pulled off.”

WWE United States champion Sheamus took to Twitter and shared several photos from his recent surgery after sustaining a broken nose on this past Monday’s edition of Raw during a matchup with Humberto Carrillo.