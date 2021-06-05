According to Wrestlenomics, last Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing event scored big with pay per view buys as a reported 115,000 tuned in on multiple platforms to watch the promotion’s annual show, bringing in an estimated $6 million worldwide.

The number was up from 105,000 from the 2020 version of Double or Nothing, which was the first pay per view the promotion put on in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak. The report adds that this would be AEW’s second biggest PPV success ever following this past February’s Revolution pay per view, a show that featured an exploding barbed wire deathmatch as the headliner. That show had 120,000 PPV buys, and brought in an estimated $7 million for the company.

AEW will now be building towards their ALL OUT pay per view, which is set for the Sears Centre in Chicago on Labor Day weekend.