As noted, The Monster of All Monsters underwent a level 1 neck fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae on Thursday, June 1. The operation was done by Dr. Cordover at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. You can click here for Strowman’s video on the surgery with his message to supporters.

In an update, Strowman took to Twitter this weekend and revealed that he has been cleared for weight training.

“Just got the green light to start light weight training again!!!! Time to rebuild the #Monster,” he wrote.

It remains to be seen when Strowman will be cleared for an in-ring return, but he will likely be on the shelf for at least 6 months.

Strowman and tag team partner Ricochet were drafted to RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft. Braun has not wrestled since their win over Alpha Academy on the May 1 RAW Draft show. Strowman suffered a concussion in late April but was medically cleared to compete one week later. After being cleared, he only worked twice – the aforementioned match on May 1, and a Triple Threat tag team bout on the April 28 SmackDown Draft show, against Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde plus the winners, The Street Profits.

