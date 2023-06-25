Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday’s show at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida:

* Brutus Creed defeated Kale Dixon. Strong opener, the Brutus Bomb was a highlight

* Lola Vice defeated Monika Klisara

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated The Bayou Boys (Beau Morris, Hayden Pittman). Hard hitting action, we saw the same match two weeks ago in Dade City

* Duke Hudson defeated Javier Bernal. This started with WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr. being introduced to the crowd. Funk was carrying his whip. He usually does angles when NXT comes to town or Ocala. Bernal came out talking trash about Citrus Springs and Funk but he was interrupted by Duke and Thea Hail to setup the match. Funk later saluted Duke and Hail with the whip and after losing Bernal took the mic and promised he was never coming back to Citrus Springs

* Fallon Henley and Kelani Jordan defeated Cora Jade and Franki Carissa. This started with Sara Baer singing her song to some heat, but Henley and Jordan came out with a mic, which brought out Jade and Carissa to setup the match

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Oro Mensah. This started with Meta-Four (minus Noam Dar) cutting a promo and issuing a challenge that Stacks answered. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson kept interfering and hitting Stacks with cheap shots. The referee saw them and ejected them to the back, and Stack got the win soon after

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer and Dante Chen defeated Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights

* Tyler Bate defeated Julius Creed. Match of the night, Creed raised Bate’s hand in victory after the match

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams defeated Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. This started with two newcomers working in the ring but Nima and Price attacked them and then talked trash for the locker room. Hayes and Williams came out with strong promos, then made the save and cleared Nima and Price from the floor, which set up the match

* NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton retained over Thea Hail and Ivy Nile in a Triple Threat main event. Hail and Nile teamed up on the champ after the match and cut a promo to end the show

