Braun Strowman will be wearing a special pair of boots when he challenges WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on tonight’s SmackDown.

The Monster of All Monsters teamed up with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers to create custom boots to honor a young fan, Jackson Sparks, who was a victim of the Waukesha Christmas Parade murders in 2021.

After Strowman wears the boots on tonight’s SmackDown from the Resch Center in Green Bay, the Packers will auction the boots off with proceeds going to the Waukesha Christmas Parade Foundation.

Strowman tweeted on the boots and wrote, “Honored to be representing the community of #Waukesha #Wisconsin the @packers and #JacksonSparks this Friday night on @wwe #SmackDown in #GreenBay these boots will be auctioned off and all the money raised will be donated to the #WaukeshaChristmasParadeFoundation.”

Below video of Strowman discussing the boots, which includes a photo:

Braun Strowman teamed up with the #Packers to create custom boots to honor a young fan who was a victim in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. He'll wear the boots this Friday on @WWE #SmackDown in Green Bay & auction them off to benefit those affected.@Adamscherr99 pic.twitter.com/4GPbKA11O0 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 12, 2023

Honored to be representing the community of #Waukesha #Wisconsin the @packers and #JacksonSparks this Friday night on @wwe #SmackDown in #GreenBay these boots will be auctioned off and all the money raised will be donated to the #WaukeshaChristmasParadeFoundation pic.twitter.com/nIyNA3kvCL — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) January 12, 2023

