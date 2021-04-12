As noted, WrestleMania 37 Night Two opened with Randy Orton defeating “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, after a bizarre distraction by Alexa Bliss.

Wyatt and Bliss have both made their first post-WrestleMania tweets.

Wyatt addressed the apparent betrayal by posting a photo of Sampson and Delilah from the Old Testament of the Bible. Their story is one of the most famous betrayals ever told. The story includes several potential interesting connections to The Fiend’s storyline. Wyatt did not include a caption with his tweet.

Bliss re-tweeted a photo that shows the black ooze all over her face, and added, “When you go swimming & didn’t wear waterproof mascara”

It will be interesting to see where WWE goes with the storyline on tonight’s RAW. You can see their full tweets below:

When you go swimming & didn’t wear waterproof mascara https://t.co/gVqyCAckf5 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 12, 2021

