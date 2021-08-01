The biggest news of the weekend has been WWE deciding to release former two-time Universal champion Bray Wyatt from their roster, a move that was reportedly done due to budget cuts.

Today someone on Twitter shared a video of Wyatt’s last WWE appearance, which took place on the Raw after WrestleMania 37. In that promo Wyatt, who was in his Firefly Funhouse character, somewhat foreshadowed that his time in WWE was coming to an end. Wyatt would even respond to the fan who tweeted the video, using the full red circle that he often utilized on social media.