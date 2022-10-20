WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently participated in a virtual signing with Highspot Superstore, where The Hitman discussed his days in WCW, which saw him working alongside the late great Dusty Rhodes. Check out the former world champion’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Recalls working with Dusty Rhodes in WCW:

“Dusty was one of the smartest guys I ever knew in the business. He was really good. I when remember when I was in WCW, he’d look at me, I’d look at him, and he’d go ‘What the hell are we going to do today?’ And we’d just look at each other like ‘This is what they want.’”

How Dusty could create good material out of nothing:

“We had, sometimes, just fragments of what they wanted us to do. WCW, Bischoff, and those guys were so clueless. Dusty was one of those guys that took what little they gave him and turned it into something good. He had a good imagination.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)