The WWE Network is set to join Disney+ for fans in The Philippines.

Disney announced today that they are expanding their highly-anticipate streaming service to The Philippines on Thursday, November 17. Premium Live Events and Video-On-Demand from WWE is listed as part of the content that will be available for Disney+ subscribers when the platform launches in The Philippines next month.

A Mobile Plan for Disney+ will be offered for P159 monthly or P1,150 annually, while a Premium Plan will be offered for P369 monthly or P2,950 monthly. The content will be available on numerous smartphones, tablets, and Smart TV’s, among other platforms. It was noted that global, regional and Asian language content will be available, but it remains to be seen what WWE Network programming will be offered in.

WWE and Disney signed their first deal together back in January when it was announced that the Disney+ Hotstar platform would begin carrying the WWE Network in Indonesia.

While this is the second actual Network deal between WWE and Disney, the two entertainment giants already had an established working relationship before the first was announced back in January. WWE previously signed deals with FOX in Latin America, which were inherited by Disney as part of its 2019 acquisition of FOX entertainment assets. Disney-majority-owned Hulu also holds the United States re-air rights for RAW and SmackDown, which are up at the end of the year, and the U.S. rights to WWE Main Event, which are also still being negotiated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.