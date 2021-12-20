Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart appeared on CBC Radio’s Q podcast where The Hitman discussed a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including his time as WWE champion, and how he feels like he really helped revive the company during a time of sharp decline. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he was the one who helped revive a WWE during a time of sharp decline:

“The company was really sinking fast. And they tried [Ultimate] Warrior and they end up with ‘Macho Man’ [Randy Savage]. They end up with Ric Flair. But nobody was really turning things around and things were getting worse. They were losing all these toy deals and…things within the promotion that I really was unaware of. And I was kinda the guy who pulled the sword out of the stone.”

Says McMahon trusted him as WWE champion while he was being indicted for the steroid trials:

“Vince McMahon, I think, [was] worried that he might actually go to jail over all that stuff. [He] decided that he needed to put the title on somebody that was a safe, secure bet, that wouldn’t drop the ball. Wouldn’t mess up. Would have no scandals – impaired driving or anything that could set the company back huge if they’re the wrong guy. And he chose me and I turned out to be a good hero for him and a good hero for the wrestling industry.”

How more people are wrestling his style than Hulk Hogan’s:

“I took wrestling in a different direction, I think. When you look back today, they don’t wrestle like Hulk Hogan anymore. They wrestle like Bret Hart. Wrestling’s all about action and speed and telling a story and I think that’s where I came in.”

On winning the world title for the first time:

“There is something very beautiful about that, and how I slowly evolved into that character and then that crowning moment…when I became champion,” Hart explained. “That set me apart, that gave me a confidence and a believability in myself. I believed in myself and I just went above and beyond as much as possible to live up to that moment and to be that champion and always deliver those kinds of matches. I know I worked really hard at it and I think that’s why I feel like I’m remembered that way.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)