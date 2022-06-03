GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale recently joined the Business of the Business podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his response to allegations made against him and GCW that fake COVID tests were made for his talent during the midst of the pandemic. Highlights from the interview are below.

Doesn’t say too much due to legal implications but says that the person accusing them was just throwing s**t at the wall:

“This is somebody who’s throwing a lot of s**t at the wall,” Lauderdale said of McDonald. “And again, I want to be careful of how I respond to this cause I don’t want to engage in this and also because some of the things that were said were borderline on… there could be legal implications to some of this so I prefer to disengage in this and let’s see what happens.”

Says all of their moves made during COVID are pretty public:

“I’ve talked to people from a legal aspect that have advised me to approach it a certain way so I don’t want to give too much credence to this, you know what I mean? Other than to say I’m proud of my record during COVID and the pandemic. The proof is in the pudding [it’s] pretty public everything we did so I’ll leave it at that.”

