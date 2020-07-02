Brian Cage Reveals He Was Supposed To Work AEW Double or Nothing Back In 2019

AEW superstar Brian Cage was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast where the current number one contender revealed that he was set to make his debut for the company at their inaugural Double or Nothing event back in 2019, but was pulled by IMPACT, where he was the world champion at the time.
Cage would have been a surprise contestant in the pre-show battle royal, but admits he understands IMPACT’s decision.
I was actually supposed to be on Double Or Nothing last year in the Battle Royale also as a surprise. It was about 90 minutes until showtime, I remember a lot of people in the Battle Royale didn’t know and I was so stoked because almost nothing is kept a secret in wrestling anymore. Nobody knew I was supposed to be in that. IMPACT caught whiff of that and they were more mad because I was their world champion at the time and that I wasn’t winning. They were mad that I was on their pre-show on a Battle Royale and I wasn’t even winning as their champion and I got where they were coming from.
Full episode can be found here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)
