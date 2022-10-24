In his book, There’s Just One Problem…True Stories from the Former, Formerly, Formerly Seventh Most Powerful Person in WWE, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz outlined his personal encounters with Vince McMahon.

Gewirtz acknowledges that there were instances during his time with WWE when he would vent his concerns with McMahon using the company’s greatest stars:

“I certainly couldn’t say highly insulting, flat-out disrespectful things to the man who signed my paychecks, but The Rock, Chris Jericho, John Cena, and plenty of others could. I’ll admit it— there were times when I got upset with Vince, I just bit my tongue and had a character express what I was feeling live on the air. It was a warped but very effective form of therapy.”

