Britt Baker is still your AEW women’s champion.

The DMD defeated Thunder Rosa at this evening’s Revolution pay-per-view from Orlando to continue her impressive title reign, which began back at Double Or Nothing 2021 after she captured the gold from the former champion, Hikaru Shida.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

The champion Dr. @realbrittbaker brutalizing the clavicle of @thunderrosa22!

Suplex by @thunderrosa22!

What a counter by the champ Dr. @realbrittbaker!

What an exchange between @thunderrosa22 and Dr. @realbrittbaker!

The #AEW Women's World Title is on the line at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!

Is victory within @thunderrosa22's grasp right now?!

