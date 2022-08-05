AEW superstar Britt Baker recently appeared on the Absolute Geek podcast to discuss the promotion’s growth since their inception in 2019, and how she hopes AEW continues to become more recognized in mainstream culture. Check out the DMD’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says AEW has gotten past the hump and is a success:

“I think just being a part of anything that’s brand new, there’s ups and downs, and it is stressful because you want to be part of something successful, not something that’s a failure. But now that we’ve gotten past that, it’s like this sigh of relief like, ‘Okay, thank god, we’re doing it, it’s working.”

Hopes to bring AEW further into the mainstream:

“Now I think what’s next for us is, for most people in the world, WWE is the number one wrestling promotion. You can pick out anybody on the street, they know what WWE is. Not everybody knows what AEW is yet, and I wanna get to a point where it is super mainstream and we do more entertainment and mainstream crossovers so that they can see one of our stars and they go, ‘Oh, that person’s a wrestler from AEW,’ not just, ‘who is that person?’ So I think that’s what’s next for us is just growing massively because we have a successful show, we have a great show, we have great leadership, we have great wrestlers, we have a great product. Let’s get more eyes on it because it’s so great and we should have more eyes on it.”

