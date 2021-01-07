A simple post by CM Punk about going to the dentist got a reply by AEW star Britt Baker.

Baker is AEW’s resident dentist and aside from her work in AEW, she’s a real dentist as well. She even hosts “The Waiting Room” segment on AEW programming and now has invited the former WWE Champion to come on the show.

Of course, fans have wanted Punk to return to pro wrestling whether that be in AEW or WWE. He has stated in past interviews that he’s willing to listen to an offer from either company if they can pitch him a good idea and have plenty of cash.