Maria Kanellis made an appearance on the ROH Strong podcast to discuss a wide range of topics now that she’s back with the promotion.

During the interview, she was asked about Vince McMahon and his methods of running the company. Here is what she had to say:

“Vince McMahon gave me an opportunity. If I am correct, and you never know, but it was Vince and Kevin Dunn who said, ‘Yes, bring her back.’ So, I appreciate that. At the time, it was an excellent opportunity. Along the way, I was given incredible opportunities. I was able to travel the world.” “Even though I may appreciate the opportunities that I was given in the past, I really wish that Vince would learn and listen to people. It worked in the past. I’m happy for you, you created an industry, good on you, but at a certain point, because you are the pinnacle and the definition of what professional wrestling is, you need to show the world that you can change.”

h/t to Fightful for the quotes.