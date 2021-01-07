A fan decided to make a video of Christian’s face on the head of Edge and used highlights from Edge’s surprise appearance at last year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

The WWE Hall of Famer made his return at the show after getting medically cleared to compete in the Men’s Royal Rumble contest.

He saw the video of the face of his best friend where he’s is supposed to be in the video and reacted to it by writing the following on Twitter:

“What. In. The. Blue. Hell. Have. You. Done? You evil man. Don’t ever spoil my Rumble moment with that face. In all seriousness though, that was really weird to watch lol.”