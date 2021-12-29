AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker is apparently interested in a match with former WWE Superstar Toni Storm.

As noted, it was revealed this evening that Storm requested her WWE release, and it was then granted. You can click here for our original report.

Baker took to Twitter shortly after Storm’s release was revealed, and simply posted a photo of Storm with the NXT UK Women’s Title belt. This has led to social media chatter on Storm possibly going to AEW.

There is no word on if AEW is interested in Storm, or what her plans are for the future. It’s likely that she is under a 90-day non-compete clause, which would make her a free agent when it expires on Tuesday, March 29.

Stay tuned for more on Storm’s WWE departure. You can see Baker’s full tweet below:

