AEW superstar Adam Cole announced on last night’s Dynamite that his ankle injury is much more severe than originally anticipated. The current reigning ROH tag champion revealed that he broke his ankle in multiple places, tore several ligaments, and will need surgery. It is unknown how long he will be out of action, but his Better Than You Bay Bay tag partner, AEW World Champion MJF, plans on still defending the ROH Tag Team Titles against The Righteous at this Sundays WrestleDream…by himself.

Britt Baker has since taken to X (Twitter) to sing the praises of Cole, who she credits for going on with the show despite badly injuring himself. The DMD writes, “This guy broke his ankle in 3 places on a freak accident. He still hobbled around on live tv because as we like to say “the show must go on”. @AdamColePro gives his entire heart and soul to pro wrestling. He’s one tough cookie and this is just a small bump in the road. He’ll be back better than ever BAYBAY.”

Baker also shares photos of Cole’s ankle, which you can check out below.