IMPACT star and former two-time X-Division Champion released a short statement on his personal X (Twitter) account revealing that he and his fianceé (Ashley D’Amboise) were the victim of a hit-and-run incident. Miguel says that there were no witnesses to the event despite there being ten cars around the scene.

Was involved in a hit and run tonight that sent my fiancée and I into a pole on the Florida turnpike. The Ford F150 hit a car that hit us and sent us spiraling into a pole before fleeing. No reports from witnesses have been made. Such good people we live amongst. 10 cars, 0 eyes.

It seems that Miguel and D’Amboise are okay after the scary incident. Wrestling Headlines would like to wish them both a speedy recovery. Check out his post below.