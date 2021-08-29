AEW women’s champion Britt Baker recently spoke at the Planet Comic-Con panel about how a number of fans are scheduling appointments with her dental office, an occurrence that she is proud of because she’s improving oral health around the globe. Hear the DMD’s story below.

Says more fans are scheduling dental appointments with her:

Yeah, the number’s definitely rising rapidly. I’m getting a lot more fans. Surprisingly a lot of people are driving from Jacksonville to Orlando because they’ve been in a crowd for our Jacksonville shows. It’s cool though because they’re not there to just chat or take a picture or get an autograph, they’re there for an appointment and to get a cleaning. It’s kind of cool because I really am a role model. We’re improving oral health because I’m a wrestler and a dentist.

Says she can tell when a fan comes in to her office:

A lot of times they’re really nervous. I’m really good at picking up on when they’re a fan or when they’re not and I get really excited when it’s a wrestling fan because I know they’re there for two reasons and they’re excited. I’m a wrestling fan too so I put myself in their position. But I think so, I like to think they respect me a little more than the average dentist because I’m the best in the game right now so they have to.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)