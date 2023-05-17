Britt Baker talks about life after wrestling.

The AEW star and former women’s champion discussed this topic during an interview with Jim Varsallone from the Miami Herald, where she expressed her interest in becoming a producer or commentator once her in-ring career came to an end.

I can’t imagine my life without having some sort of aspect of professional wrestling in it for a long, long time so even after my time in the ring is up, I always wanna be able to help behind the scenes so whether that’s hosting or producing or yeah, commentary. Commentary is no joke. That’s a tough job. Tony Schiavone would be mad at me if I act like commentary is just a breeze, a walk in the park. It’s very, very hard and it takes a long time to get good at.

Baker doubles-down on her commitment, adding that no job in professional wrestling is small and that a lot of work behind the scenes is unappreciated.

But I’d be up for anything because professional wrestling, there’s so many things that go on behind the curtain that people don’t understand how important it is to the success of the coach or our… even more producers. Even the crew, the stage, the lighting. It’s all so important and a lot of that goes unseen but it needs to be appreciated.

Elsewhere in the interview, Baker discussed the internal competition in AEW and how sometimes it leads to backstage drama. You can read her full comments on that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)