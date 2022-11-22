AEW superstar Britt Baker recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably how she and the rest of the AEW locker room feel about the addition of Saraya, whom she just lost to at Full Gear. The DMD credits the former WWE Divas champion for bringing a completely different vibe, adding that she is a joy to have in the division. Highlights are below.

How Saraya’s addition to the division is huge for AEW:

This was huge, huge for the women’s division,” Baker said while on “Busted Open Radio.” “It just felt like it was the spark we needed right now and it’s, everybody is so excited backstage to have Saraya.

Talks Saraya bringing a different vibe:

She just has a different everything — different vibe, different wrestling style, different personality, and you said it, she’s cleared. She’s 100% cleared. So that’s all I need to know. I’m not holding back, there is no limitations in this match.

