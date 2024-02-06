WWE will be releasing new merchandise for the legendary Brian Pillman.

Pillman’s daughter, Brittany Pillman Evans, revealed on social media that she has reached a legends deal with WWE for her father. She writes:

I never thought I would see this day but after 27 long years, my siblings and I finally own the rights to our father’s legacy! I just want to say THANK YOU to all the fans for keeping my father’s name alive, this is all because of YOU, and thanks to WWE for making this happen! Stay tuned for new merch coming soon!

Pillman tragically passed away back in 1997. His son, Brian Pillman Jr., now wrestles in NXT as Lexis King and previously wrestled in AEW.