Frankie Kazarian sings the praises of his boss, Scott D’Amore.

The TNA star and former X-Division Champion took to social media to comment on how great D’Amore has been for the wrestling industry, and credits him for the surge of interest in the TNA product over the last few years.

The incredibly painstaking, tedious and difficult work that @ScottDAmore has put in to bring @ThisIsTNA to this very exciting moment in time, cannot be understated. We all, wrestlers and fans alike, owe him a debt of gratitude.

D’Amore has been a driving force behind TNA, formerly known as Impact, and has helped grow the promotion in ways it has not seen in years. Check out Kazarian’s post below.