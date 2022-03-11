WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is now an official Bearded Butcher.

We noted back in July 2021 how Lesnar took a trip to Wooster, Ohio, while away from WWE, to spend some time with the two brothers who run the Bearded Butchers brand, Scott and Seth Perkins. Lesnar struck up a friendship with the brothers, exchanged gifts, and learned to butcher a pig. For those who missed it, full video of that 2021 trip can be seen below.

In an update, Lesnar not only became friends with the Perkins Brothers, he got into business with them as well. The Bearded Butchers recently released their Brock Lesnar Blend seasoning, which they say is excellent for red meat, but just as good on wild game, chicken, pork, fish, and more.

The Brock Lesnar Blend can be ordered via the Bearded Butcher website, and for a limited time only you can use the code “BROCK” at checkout for 10% off the entire order. There’s also free shipping in the United States for orders over $50. The 6 ounce seasoning shaker of Brock’s Blend can be purchased for $10.99, a 4 pound seasoning bucket with 6 ounce shaker is $79.99, and a 4 pound bucket refill bag is $59.99.

The Bearded Butcher website describes Brock’s Blend like this:

Bold and intense, our Brock Lesnar Blend is truly the blend of champions. Brock’s go-to steak seasoning and Bearded Butcher Original Blend combine to knock out your taste buds! The Bearded Butchers and Brock Lesnar join forces around their shared passion of hunting, butchering, and country livin’ to create a spice blend that’s perfect for an untamed lifestyle and is an excellent red meat seasoning along with wild game, chicken, pork, fish, and more! Sprinkle it on or mix it in, this spice blend will hit you like a suplex! As always, “use it on everything”! No MSG, guaranteed gluten free, and sugar free!

The Bearded Butcher YouTube channel posted video of Lesnar eating giant Tomahawk steak meat popsicles, and hanging out with the brothers for his most recent trip to their facilities. You can see that full video below, along with behind-the-scenes footage of Lesnar filming a promo for his seasoning, and more photos of the blend in action:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.