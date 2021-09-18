WWE has teased Brock Lesnar possibly moving to RAW in the upcoming Draft.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage segment with Kayla Braxton stopping Paul Heyman for comments. Braxton noted how her sources have indicated that Lesnar may be returning to the RAW brand in the 2021 WWE Draft. Heyman downplayed the idea of Braxton having sources, and ranted at her for stopping him each week.

It should be noted that Lesnar remains on the official RAW roster on the WWE website as of this writing, and was never moved to the SmackDown roster page when he returned at SummerSlam. It was reported after SummerSlam how WWE had plans for Lesnar to be a full-fledged babyface moving forward, and that internally he was a SmackDown Superstar, but it’s interesting that they never made the switch on the official roster page.

The 2021 WWE Draft will kick off during the October 1 SmackDown from Baltimore, and will then wrap up with the October 4 RAW from Nashville. There is no word on if WWE has plans for Lesnar to work the red brand again.

In related news on Lesnar, WWE also teased that he may show up at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on September 26 to get involved in the title match between “The Demon” Finn Balor and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Tonight’s SmackDown featured a segment, also seen below, where a suspicious Reigns grilled Heyman on what he knows about Lesnar’s plans. Lesnar vs. Reigns will take place at WWE Crown Jewel on October 21 and the title will be on the line, if Reigns is able to retain it over The Demon at Extreme Rules.

As noted, a big WWE Survivor Series match between Reigns and WWE Champion Big E was also teased on tonight’s SmackDown during the same backstage segment with Heyman and Big E. That segment led to The Bloodline vs. The New Day in six-man action being announced for Monday’s WWE RAW episode. You can click here for details plus photos & videos from SmackDown.

Below is video of the Reigns – Heyman segment, and the backstage segment where Braxton teased Lesnar possibly moving to RAW:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.