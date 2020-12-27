Former WWE star Erick Rowan released a heartfelt statement on his Instagram commenting on the death of Brodie Lee, who passed away yesterday at the age of 41. Rowan, who worked with Lee (then Luke Harper) as a member of the Wyatt Family and later the Bludgeon Brothers, says the sudden loss of his friend has him feeling numb, but thanks Lee for being a fantastic human being.

Heartbroken and numb. Just when I think my eyes have dried, I think of you and begin to cry again. I have lost not only a friend but a brother! I struggled last night with many emotions and memories. Jon meant more to me than he will ever know. I remember clearly all the loops we had during our years on the road together. He would always look forward to getting home to his family. After every loop he would say to me, “Goodbye Forever”, because he would want his 1 or two days with them, to feel like forever. One thing he taught me through his own actions was to be a better father and husband. He was one of a kind in everything he did, great performer, great father, great husband, great friend, and all around amazing human. My heart goes out to everyone who was touched by his greatness. My deepest condolences to his family. Jon this is not, “Goodbye forever, but goodbye for now! I will see you on the otherside my brother. I LOVE YOU!

You can see Rowan’s full tribute below.