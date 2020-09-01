AEW released the latest edition of their “Road To” series earlier today focusing on the buildup towards this Saturday’s ALL OUT pay per view. In the video Sammy Guevara challenged Matt Hardy to another singles-bout, and even said that the Broken One could pick the stipulation. Hardy obliged, and revealed that they will go at it in a “Broken Rules” matchup. Check

UPDATED CARD FOR ALL OUT:

-Jon Moxley versus MJF for the AEW championship (Moxley cannot use the Paradigm Shift)

-Hikaru Shida versus Thunder Rosa for the AEW women’s championship

-Matt Hardy versus Sammy Guevara Broken Rules Match

-FTR versus Kenny Omega/Hangman Page for the AEW tag team championship

-Chris Jericho versus Orange Cassidy Mimosa Mayhem Match

-Dark Order versus Matt Cardona/Dustin Rhodes/QT Marshall/Scorpio Sky

-Casino Battle Royal where the winner gets a future AEW title opportunity

-Tag team match TBD after next week’s Dynamite