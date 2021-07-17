The official WWE Network Twitter account has announced that the newest Broken Skull Sessions episode featuring two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is now set to air tomorrow on the network and the Peacock streaming service. The special was originally set to premiere last Sunday but was pulled at the last moment, the third original program to be delayed in as many weeks.

Along with the announcement WWE shared video of host Stone Cold asking Nash to name his Mount Rushmore of big men in the wrestling industry. The former world champion named Andrade the Giant and Giant Gonzalez, as well as a few joke answers like WCW’s Yeti and his old persona, Master Blaster Steel. Check it out below.