According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.185 million viewers overnight, an increase of 16.2% from the previous week’s number, and the first time they’ve finished with over two-million viewers in the last three weeks. They scored a 0.6 rating in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was number one on the evening.

The blue-brand only finished behind 20/20, Shark Tank, and Secret Celebrity Renovation in total viewership, one of their best showings against the Friday night lineup this year. This was the first show back with WWE fans (aside from WrestleMania 37), which saw Big E, Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Kevin Owens clash in the main event.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.