IMPACT star and current X-Division champion Josh Alexander recently spoke with Denise Salcedo from the Sportster about tonight’s Slammiversary pay per view, and the pressure that the Walking Weapon feels as he prepares to defend his title in an Ultimate-X matchup. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On transitioning to a singles-role after the North breakup:

“I have learned in my last 16 years of professional wrestling to expect nothing out of professional wrestling (laughs). As a wrestler, you deserve nothing and to expect the worst because you might be let down at every turn. And I have been several times. The only scary part when I realized I was going on my own was that I thought I might be sitting on the bench for quite some time until I got my opportunity. Luckily, thank whoever, I got an opportunity very quickly and I knew once I got the opportunity I could perform and show what I can do and show that I can do great things. So I got that opportunity very quickly and I built upon that and it all just led to Rebellion when I won the X-Division championship in that 3-way and that led to the iron man match and now it’s leading to Ultimate X at Slammiversary.”

Says there is pressure to deliver at tonight’s Slammiversary:

“There is this immense pressure on me especially at Slammiversary in the Ultimate X to go out there and steal the show because the 3-way at Rebellion was regarded as a show-stealer, the iron man match also garnered so much attention as one of the best matches of the year, like you said there are a lot of eyes on me right now to just go out there and keep doing this and keep building the momentum. There’s this immense pressure to go out there and perform and show that I can build upon every single match and keep getting better and better and keep performing. Luckily, throughout my career, anytime my back has been pushed upon the wall, anytime I feel that pressure I always seem to rise to the occasion. I am a very competitive person, as a professional wrestler, in anything, I am very competitive that’s what kind of fuels me.”

