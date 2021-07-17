Here is an interesting one friends.

WrestleVotes has tweeted out that DraftKings currently has Baron Corbin listed as a competitor for the men’s Money In The Bank mathchup at tomorrow’s pay per view. The report adds that “as of this writing” Shinsuke Nakamura, who Corbin is in place for on DraftKings, was still scheduled to compete in the matchup. Whether this is an error on the part of DraftKings or an accidental surprise leak has yet to be determined.

Corbin previously won the Money In The Bank briefcase back at the 2017 MITB pay per view. However, his cash-in attempt on then WWE champion Jinder Mahal failed thanks to a distraction from John Cena, who was feuding with Corbin at the time.