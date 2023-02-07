WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker says he’s excited to go through his pro wrestling journey with his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner.

Breakker recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and it was noted that Breakker will likely join the main roster after WrestleMania 39 Weekend this year, where he is expected to defend against Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand & Deliver. A call-up would mean Breakker has to adapt to the demanding travel schedule of a main roster Superstar, one that Rick knows all too well. Breakker commented on his legendary father.

“He traveled all over the world, and now I’m getting a taste of what he did,” Breakker said. “My respect for him keeps growing. He’s been super supportive of my career, too. He’s a coach, he’s there to talk about the business, and he’s a great dad. I’m excited to go through this with him.”

Rick celebrated with his son after the NXT New Year’s Evil event in January 2022, which saw Breakker capture the NXT Title from Tommaso Ciampa. Rick also appeared in Breakker’s feud with Joe Gacy. Breakker inducted his father and his uncle, Scott Steiner, into the WWE Hall of Fame last year.

