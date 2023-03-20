Bronson Reed looks back at one of the biggest achievements of his career.

The WWE star appeared on the Overnight Crowd program to discuss his win over Kazuchika Okada during last year’s G1 Climax in NJPW. Reed, who was working as JONAH at the time, scored a shocking upset over the Rainmaker in the tournament, a win that no one saw coming. Okada would get the win back at their second meeting, but he still remains a prestigious talent who is rarely beaten.

On the match, Reed calls it a special moment of his career, one that he has carried with him since returning to WWE.

These are things that are unprecedented. People didn’t think that I would be able to do it, but I knew that my time away from WWE, I needed to make sure that I was staying impressive. Being able to get a victory over someone like Okada, who you rarely see lay on his shoulders for three seconds, meant a lot to me, but it also meant a lot to me to be able to come back to WWE with purpose and with a newfound chip on my shoulder.

In a separate interview, Reed opened up about his return to WWE and how he plans on making the most out of the opportunity.

