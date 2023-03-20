Bray Wyatt was scheduled for last week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX taping, but he was not there.

A new report from PWInsider adds that WWE’s original plan was for Wyatt to be at all SmackDown tapings leading up to WrestleMania 39 to build to the match with Uncle Howdy.

Speaking of Howdy, he (Bo Dallas) also was not at Friday’s SmackDown but was originally set to be there.

There’s no official word on Wyatt’s status and WWE sources have not given any real response when asked.

It was noted by Dave Meltzer that he also did not receive a definitive answer when asking if Lashley vs. Wyatt is still on or not. It was confirmed that Wyatt is still with the company. We’ve noted how Wyatt is reportedly out with an unknown “physical issue” but Meltzer referred to it as an illness.

WWE has not mentioned Lashley vs. Wyatt on TV since the March 6 RAW. Wyatt hasn’t appeared since the February 27 RAW in a pre-taped segment. Howdy last appeared on SmackDown for the March 3 episode, with Lashley. Howdy was at one point booked for the March 6 RAW, but he did not appear.

As we’ve noted, Wyatt is reportedly sidelined with a “physical issue” and has missed a handful of recent WWE live events, including the recent Supershows in Toronto and in New York City at Madison Square Garden, and he hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since the February 27 RAW, where he appeared in a pre-taped “Wyatt’s Gym” promo to taunt Lashley. He hasn’t wrestled since winning a Lights Out Street Fight over LA Knight at the WWE live event in Rockford, IL on February 26.

WWE still has not officially announced Wyatt vs. Lashley for WrestleMania 39 as of this writing.

