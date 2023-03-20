Lince Dorado will challenge Trey Miguel for the X-Division Championship at this Friday’s IMPACT Sacrifice event.

Dorado was hand-picked by on-screen authority figure Santino Marella to face Miguel, which had been teased over the last few episodes of IMPACT on AXS. This will be Dorado’s debut match with IMPACT. He signed with WWE back in 2016 but was released in 2021.

Sacrifice takes place this Friday at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario.

BREAKING: @TheTreyMiguel will defend the X-Division Championship against @LuchadorLD at #Sacrifice LIVE on IMPACT Plus THIS FRIDAY from St Clair College in Windsor, ON, Canada! Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/he9vY3Oysg pic.twitter.com/krF1TLA2Jv — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 20, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SACRIFICE:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Lince Dorado vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls) vs. The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Busted Open Match

Bully Ray vs. Tommy Dreamer

First to make their opponent bleed will win.

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian and Rich Swann vs. Time Machine (Kushida, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns)

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw

PCO vs. Kenny King

Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey

