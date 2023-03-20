Lince Dorado will challenge Trey Miguel for the X-Division Championship at this Friday’s IMPACT Sacrifice event.
Dorado was hand-picked by on-screen authority figure Santino Marella to face Miguel, which had been teased over the last few episodes of IMPACT on AXS. This will be Dorado’s debut match with IMPACT. He signed with WWE back in 2016 but was released in 2021.
Sacrifice takes place this Friday at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario.
BREAKING: @TheTreyMiguel will defend the X-Division Championship against @LuchadorLD at #Sacrifice LIVE on IMPACT Plus THIS FRIDAY from St Clair College in Windsor, ON, Canada!
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/he9vY3Oysg pic.twitter.com/krF1TLA2Jv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 20, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR SACRIFICE:
Impact Knockouts World Title Match
Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James (c)
Impact X-Division Title Match
Lince Dorado vs. Trey Miguel (c)
Impact World Tag Team Titles Match
TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls) vs. The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)
Impact Digital Media Title Match
Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry (c)
Busted Open Match
Bully Ray vs. Tommy Dreamer
First to make their opponent bleed will win.
Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian and Rich Swann vs. Time Machine (Kushida, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns)
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw
PCO vs. Kenny King
Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey
Follow Wrestling Headlines for more updates on all things IMPACT Wrestling.