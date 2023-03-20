Cody Rhodes explains what winning the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship would mean to him.

The American Nightmare recently joined Stadium Astro to hype up this year’s WrestleMania 39, where he will be challenging Roman Reigns for the title in the main event. During the interview, Rhodes would be asked about the type of schedule he would want to have if/when he does hold WWE’s top prize. Check out what he had to say on the subject in the highlights below.

What winning the WWE world title would mean for him:

It would mean vindication. When is the end? Is the end when I win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship or is the end when I win that title and then take it every single place I can possibly take it, and excel and deliver on a level no champion has done in years?

Says he wants to wrestle as much as humanly possible:

I want to cut a schedule like Bret Hart, like Ric Flair. I want to do something very different than modern champions have done where there is a bit of a ‘less is more’ schedule. I want a ‘more is more’ schedule.

