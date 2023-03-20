Eddie Kingston reveals why he recently deactivated his Twitter.

The Mad King, who currently works for ROH after “quitting” AEW, deleted his account last week shortly after OTT announced that he caught COVID-19, and would no longer be able to compete at the Irish promotion’s events. Prior to that, he had been calling out the “snakes” in AEW on Twitter, ones who he says pushed him away from the promotion that he signed with back in 2020.

However, it was certain trolls online that forced Kingston off of Twitter. He writes on Instagram that when he saw people writing “evil things” about former AEW women’s champion Riho, who also deleted Twitter, he decided to step away.

“I got rid of my tweeter because I saw some evil sh– tweeted at Riho and I’m done.”

Kingston is currently feuding with ROH world champion Claudio Castagnoli on ROH TV, and is expected to be the next challenger for the title.