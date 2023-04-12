Monday’s WWE RAW featured a hard-hitting back & forth bout between Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley, which ended in a double count out. This leaves the door open for the feud to continue.

Reed took to Twitter and revealed that he worked the match while also battling the flu. He promised Lashley has not seen the last of him.

“Story ain’t over. Been sick all week with the flu, uncle Bobby still hasn’t felt me at my full force. Stay tuned,” Reed wrote.

Lashley has not responded to Reed, but he did tweet a clip of highlights from the match, writing, “Haven’t missed a beat [fist emoji] #AllMighty @WWE”

There’s no word yet on when the Lashley vs. Reed rematch will happen, but it looks like WWE has their next big man feud for RAW.

You can see the related tweets below, along with footage from RAW:

Story ain't over. Been sick all week with the flu, uncle Bobby still hasn't felt me at my full force. Stay tuned.#WWERaw — BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) April 11, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.