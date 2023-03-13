Bronson Reed feels that his finishing maneuver, “The Tsunami,” has become very special.

The Aussie star spoke about this topic during a recent interview with Fightful, where he reveals that no one has kicked out of the move since he returned to WWE and gave it a new name. The former NXT North American Champion says he hopes the Tsunami remains protected going forward.

That’s the thing. I feel like I have a finishing move that is special. I speak about this a lot where it’s five years now where no one has kicked out of it. Since I started calling it the Tsunami, no one has kicked out of it, and I want to keep it that way. Hopefully, I keep beating people with it. Keep it devastating.

Reed stated in a previous interview that he is happy to be on the main roster despite wanting to have a run as NXT Champion. You can read about that here.