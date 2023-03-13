LA Knight vs. Cody Rhodes in a first-time-ever match has been announced for tonight’s WWE RAW.

Knight vs. Rhodes was made after a Twitter exchange between the two Superstars. The exchange began when Knight took to Twitter on Sunday night and tweeted about how WrestleMania 39 needs a LA Knight moment.

“EVERYBODY knows you can’t have an LA Wrestlemania without LA Knight. But @wwe is late to the game, DRAGGING THEIR FEET on giving Wrestlemania the opportunity for an LA Knight moment. It’s about damn time I get a heads up. I’m done waiting,” Knight wrote.

Rhodes then responded and proposed a match for tonight’s RAW in Providence, RI.

“Well I don’t want to be outta’ practice by #WrestleMania. If you’re in Providence, stand opposed…what are we waiting for? #WWERaw,” Rhodes wrote.

Knight responded and accepted the challenge, also warning Rhodes to buckle up.

“Whatever any of this gobbledygook meant. It’s amazing all these ‘top guys’ feel the need to be in my business.Threatened much? The answer is clearly YEAH. I can be there in a couple hours, but practice? Buckle up for a long night my guy,” Knight responded.

WWE then confirmed the match for tonight’s RAW.

Rhodes and Knight have not commented since the match was made official. You can see their full tweets below, along with the updated card for tonight’s RAW from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI:

* LA Knight vs. Cody Rhodes

* Brock Lesnar and Omos meet face-to-face in the ring

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Maximum Male Models

* Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio vs. Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis

* Bronson Reed vs. Elias

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match

* Edge and Finn Balor meet in the ring to discuss how to end their war

