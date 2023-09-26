Brooke Hogan released a statement on her Instagram explaining her absence from the third wedding of her father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. The Immortal One got married Sky Daily last Friday.

Brooke writes that she has decided to distance herself from her family, with the main reason being she hopes to heal from all the changes and dynamics they have endured over the years.

As many of you know, I value my privacy, but unfortunately, a lot of media outlets are making assumptions as to why I did not attend my father’s third wedding. Instead of leaving it to speculation, I decided it’s better to shut it all down here. As we all experience this with our own families, the dynamics of a family unit continuously change over the years. With that being said, my family has experienced a LOT of change. With all of it happening in the public eye, I’ve had to learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult to say the least. For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values. I wish him well.

You can check out her full post below.