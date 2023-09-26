CM Punk’s Argument

I want to clarify before we start that these posts are not endorsements for any specific wrestler as the “GOAT”, but to ask whether or not they have a plausible argument to do so. CM Punk is a controversial figure. I don’t want to skirt around this because it’s one of the biggest reasons so many people have supported him throughout his career. After his recent fiasco with AEW, this could be the last we see of Punk due to burnt bridges with so many industry leaders. For this reason, I am going to look at his entire body of work as if AEW’s All In was the last time we’ll have the “Best in the World” on our screens. Has CM Punk made the case to be considered the GOAT?

Storytelling

As stated previously, many facets of wrestling make someone a “great” wrestler. Storytelling is one of the most crucial factors to consider, and it’s hard to argue it is one of Punk’s biggest strengths as a performer. When fans look back on his greatest moment, Punks promos or interview segments are more discussed than his actual matches.

CM Punk simply understood how to get fans invested from the very beginning of his career. From the start of his character’s straight-edge journey with Raven to his pipebomb in WWE, and to his full circle moment with MJF in 2022. It’s hard to describe how layered Punk’s character arc was. He went from a brash up-and-comer targeting legends to becoming that legend reaping what he had sewn for so many years.

The ability to get fans invested is the most crucial tool in a wrestler’s arsenal and Punk had it in spades. The “pipebomb” brought so many lapsed fans back to the sport and even created new ones. This one segment had fans riding and dying for CM Punk for seven entire years after he left our screens. Not a single word or glimmer of hope and fans still held out for him. That is investment. That is the mark of genius.

Star Power

He sold out the United Center on a rumor. That feels like enough of an argument, but there’s more proof of his drawing power. Many will argue he isn’t a star because AEW hasn’t consistently drawn over one million viewers in a long time since his debut, but how many times does the TV ratings theory have to be disproven?

The importance of television as a medium is quickly dwindling. AEW has consistently placed within the top 10 programs on cable and the 1 million benchmark is seemingly obsolete. This being said, there are other examples of his drawing power. AEW’s pay-per-view buys skyrocketed with All Out 2021 (his first match) and have remained relatively consistent.

Ticket sales and merchandise for CM Punk have also been a big factor in his career. At one point in time, it was reported that the only person to rival John Cena’s sales (and even possibly surpass him) was CM Punk. Punk has even recently been called AEW’s “plus delta” by Tony Khan in his infamous rant after Double or Nothing 2022.

Here is what Khan had to say:

“I can tell you, like no one wrestler has ever come in and made a bigger plus-delta financial difference in the history of my company going into, this is the third anniversary this week, going into year four no one person has ever made a more positive impact. We just did a record pay-per-view buy. Every PPV we’ve done, he’s done a four PPV cycle now, every one of them was the record.

“The matches, he carried the Friday night war, which by the way is a matter of record in fucking court, in the state of California, that we won the Friday night war. Just ask [WWE lawyer] Jerry McDevitt cause he fucking wrote it [in his response to MLW’s anti-trust case, cited as proof WWE doesn’t have a monopoly in the wrestling business].”

Strong words indeed.

In Ring Ability

This is arguably Punk’s weakest aspect as a performer, but he still can viably be considered a great in-ring wrestler. He has and will never be the most athletic wrestler of all time, but what makes his matches so special is the investment he can draw from fans. You can’t have one of the greatest matches of all time with John Cena if you are not a great worker.

Punk has consistently put on classics. Take, for example, his matches with Samoa Joe, The Undertaker, and Eddie Kingston. Three separate decades, yet all incredible matches. That is a testament to his longevity and ability.

He might not be the flashiest performer, but he understands the basics better than basically anyone. He makes every movement count and is an “old school pro wrestler” in the truest sense of the phrase.

In Conclusion

Punk has had an incredible career and has undoubtedly placed himself amongst the greats. In my opinion, though, it feels a little early to cement him as the “GOAT”. While he has great strengths, I believe other wrestlers have similar skill sets and fewer weaknesses. People like Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, and Ric Flair could talk people into the building and probably put on better matches. Time will tell if we look back at our time with CM Punk fondly, but as of now, here is his case to be the G.O.A.T.

Let me know if you think Punk is the best of all time or not in the comments below. If not the best where does he rank for you? Follow me @wewanttablez on X and keep an eye out for the next “Case for the G.O.A.T” installment.