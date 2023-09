IMPACT Wrestling announces the return of Gut Check events.

The company issued a press release revealing that they will be holding the Gut Check tryouts during their upcoming tour of the United Kingdom. The two dates they will take place are in Glasgow on Wednesday, October 25, and in Coventry on Sunday, October 29. Full details can be found below.

IMPACT Wrestling Gut Check Returns For UK Tour – With Developmental Contract For The Winners

IMPACT Wrestling is looking for the next pro wrestling stars as two Gut Check tryout events are confirmed in conjunction with the upcoming UK Invasion Tour.

IMPACT Wrestling Gut Check, launched in 2012, gives pro wrestlers around the world a chance to showcase their skill and ability in front of a distinguished panel of judges. The winners will receive a Developmental Contract and bursary with IMPACT Wrestling in Canada, training at the Can-Am Dojo and the possibility to earn a contract to join the IMPACT Wrestling roster.

IMPACT Wrestling Gut Check will be held on Wednesday, October 25th in Glasgow, Scotland, and then again on Sunday, October 29th in Coventry, England.

The judges for the UK Gut Check events will be IMPACT Wrestling President Scott D’Amore, former seven-time Knockouts World Champion and Hall of Famer Gail Kim and Scottish wrestling star and former IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry.

Registration for both Gut Check events can be found at https://impactwrestling.com/2023-impact-wrestling-uk-gut-check-registration/ with a fee of $100 USD (£80 GBP).

The Gut Check winners will receive a Developmental Contract with IMPACT Wrestling in Canada, including up to six months training at the famed Can-Am Dojo in Windsor, Ontario, and a bursary toward living expenses.

Coaches at the Can-Am Dojo include former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander, reigning IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Alex Shelley, reigning X Division Champion Chris Sabin and Scott D’Amore, among other longtime pro wrestling stars.

The details for the UK Gut Check events are:

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25

Location: Park Villa Community Sports Hub

Address: 337 Langlands Road in Glasgow, Scotland G51 4AW

Registration: 6-7 p.m.

Gut Check: 7-10 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29

Location: HMV Empire

Address: 22 Hertford Street in Coventry, England CV1 1LF

Registration: 12-1 p.m.

Gut Check: 1-4 p.m.

GUT CHECK REGISTRATION:

Fans with tickets to either of the shows in Coventry are invited to watch Gut Check for free. No fans will be admitted to the Glasgow Gut Check session.