During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on Diesel ripping off Mad Dog Vachon’s prosthetic leg during a match against Shawn Michaels. Here’s what he had to say:

We were there in Omaha, and Mad Dog lived in Omaha and was always there, and had lost his leg in a horrible accident where he was out cutting his grass along the road. Someone hit him, and he lost his leg. Like left him on the side of the road to die, and they had to amputate his leg and so Mad Dog had a prosthetic leg…Mad Dog was sitting there and we’re [Bruce and Pat Patterson] talking to him. I always had a real good relationship with Maurice through the years. He was just a classy, really great, great guy. It was actually Maurice’s idea, ‘Why don’t you take the leg, use the leg, they rip it off of me. I don’t give a fuck.’ We’re sitting there, and we’re laughing about it. And then we start to think about it and ran it by Vince [McMahon] and said, ‘Hey, what do you think if…?’ He goes, ‘Well, if Maurice is good with it, run it by the talent.’ Then we ran it by the talent and of course, they fucking loved it. It was unique. It was a different spot…..I thought it was cool as shit.

We didn’t tell everybody what was gonna happen. People were popping like crazy because first of all, you’re wondering what the hell just happened. ‘Oh my God!’ Everybody unanimously thought it was great. Even the audience was almost like in horror of what had happened, but then it’s pretty cool when you realized it. For the people locally that were there and grew up on Mad Dog and knew who Mad Dog was, I think they got it instantly and would understand the joy Mad Dog got out of that spot.