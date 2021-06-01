During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on how much he disliked the curtain call. Here’s what he had to say:

I hated it. Absolutely hated it. I didn’t know anything about it until it actually happened when the guys went out and was kind of like, ‘What the fuck?’ Shawn went down and went the kiss, and Diesel popped up. They all hugged and started going around the ring and we left. That’s all I saw…..I think we went out and ate afterwards, and I know Jim Cornette was with us. He was not happy. I wasn’t happy. Vince wasn’t happy. You can bitch about it all you want, but it was done. At that point, what are you gonna do, fire them?

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.