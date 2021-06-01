WWE has announced three new members of the senior leadership team.

WWE® ANNOUNCES JAMIE HOROWITZ, SAMIRA SHAH & MATT DREW TO JOIN SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM STAMFORD, Conn., June 1, 2021 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced three additions to the organization’s senior leadership team. Joining the company will be Jamie Horowitz as Executive Vice President, Development & Digital, Samira Shah as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, and Matt Drew as Senior Vice President, International. As EVP, Development & Digital, Horowitz brings to WWE two decades of experience in the sports media industry. In this new role, he will oversee much of WWE’s original content including scripted and unscripted programs for digital and social media. Horowitz will also be responsible for WWE Studios in Los Angeles. Most recently, Horowitz served as Executive Vice President, Global Content at DAZN where he oversaw the company’s original programming, social content and editorial strategy. Prior to DAZN, Horowitz played a significant role in helping to create some of sports media’s most iconic programs. As General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Shah will oversee WWE’s legal affairs and serve as principal legal adviser for the company. Her oversight will include litigation, intellectual property, corporate governance, government relations, risk management, talent contracts and compliance. Most recently, Shah served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Moda Operandi, Inc. There, she was a key member of the executive leadership team, advising the organization and its board on all legal matters. Prior to Moda Operandi, Shah spent 20 years as a senior attorney for Cravath, Swaine & Moore as well as O’Melveny & Myers. As SVP, International, Drew will be charged with growing WWE’s brand and business outside of the U.S. In addition to managing WWE’s global media partners, he will work with other company leaders to devise WWE’s international strategy for live events, digital, consumer products and new revenue opportunities. Drew previously served as Executive Vice President, Rights Acquisition at DAZN. In this role, he was responsible for the streaming platform’s rights portfolio and partnerships across the Americas, Europe and Asia, managing relationships with the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, LaLiga, Bundesliga and F1, among others.

