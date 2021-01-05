During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on the role NBC played in bringing Donald Trump to the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

It was a little bit of both. You go back to the relationship with Trump all the way back to 1988. So, there has been a relationship since 1988 with Atlantic City and the Convention Center and Trump Plaza, and then again in 1989 and WrestleMania VII with Marla Maples and different things like that. There’s always been an association. And the fact that we were working with NBC Universal and wanting to work closer with them, it was a natural fit.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With.